Whalen Wealth Management Inc. Acquires 529 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Whalen Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 40.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,853 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after acquiring an additional 529 shares during the period. Netflix accounts for approximately 1.2% of Whalen Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Whalen Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $1,728,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 26 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd bought a new position in shares of Netflix in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Transce3nd LLC bought a new position in shares of Netflix in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Copia Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Netflix in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 4,500.0% in the 4th quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 46 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Netflix stock opened at $1,231.49 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1,150.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,012.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market cap of $524.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.59. Netflix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $587.04 and a twelve month high of $1,262.81.

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The Internet television network reported $6.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.74 by $0.87. The company had revenue of $10.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.51 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 39.61% and a net margin of 23.07%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $8.28 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Netflix news, insider Cletus R. Willems sold 298 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,138.00, for a total value of $339,124.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,972,180. The trade was a 0.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 31,750 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,252.35, for a total transaction of $39,762,112.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 63,040 shares in the company, valued at $78,948,144. This represents a 33.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 185,140 shares of company stock worth $210,271,552 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

NFLX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Netflix from $1,000.00 to $1,070.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 21st. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Netflix from $900.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Netflix in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Netflix in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Netflix from $1,175.00 to $1,490.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Netflix has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,172.73.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

