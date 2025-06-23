Head to Head Contrast: Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) versus JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD)

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) and JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD – Get Free Report) are both construction companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Johnson Controls International and JELD-WEN, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Get Johnson Controls International alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Johnson Controls International 0 8 9 0 2.53 JELD-WEN 1 7 0 0 1.88

Johnson Controls International currently has a consensus target price of $97.88, indicating a potential downside of 4.13%. JELD-WEN has a consensus target price of $7.34, indicating a potential upside of 103.15%. Given JELD-WEN’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe JELD-WEN is more favorable than Johnson Controls International.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Risk and Volatility

90.1% of Johnson Controls International shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 95.0% of JELD-WEN shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.5% of Johnson Controls International shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.2% of JELD-WEN shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Johnson Controls International has a beta of 1.33, meaning that its share price is 33% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, JELD-WEN has a beta of 1.7, meaning that its share price is 70% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Johnson Controls International and JELD-WEN’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Johnson Controls International 10.19% 15.13% 6.10% JELD-WEN -9.49% 3.70% 0.88%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Johnson Controls International and JELD-WEN”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Johnson Controls International $22.95 billion 2.93 $1.71 billion $3.75 27.23 JELD-WEN $3.78 billion 0.08 -$189.02 million ($4.03) -0.90

Johnson Controls International has higher revenue and earnings than JELD-WEN. JELD-WEN is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Johnson Controls International, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Johnson Controls International beats JELD-WEN on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Johnson Controls International

(Get Free Report)

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products. The company designs, sells, installs, and services heating, ventilating, air conditioning, controls, building management, refrigeration, integrated electronic security, integrated fire detection and suppression systems, and fire protection and security products for commercial, industrial, retail, small business, institutional, and governmental customers. It also provides energy efficiency solutions and technical services, including inspection, scheduled maintenance, and repair and replacement of mechanical and control systems, as well as data-driven smart building solutions to non-residential building and industrial applications. In addition, the company offers control software and software services for residential and commercial applications. Johnson Controls International plc was incorporated in 1885 and is headquartered in Cork, Ireland.

About JELD-WEN

(Get Free Report)

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells wood, metal, and composite materials doors, windows, and related building products in North America and Europe. The company offers a line of residential interior and exterior door products, including patio doors, and folding or sliding wall systems; non-residential doors; stile and rail doors; and wood, vinyl, and wood composite windows. It also provides other ancillary products and services, such as trim boards, glasses, hardware and locks, window screens, and molded door skins, as well as miscellaneous installation and other services. The company sells its products under the JELD-WEN, AuraLast, MiraTEC, Extira, LaCANTINA, MMI Door, Karona, ImpactGard, JW, Aurora, IWP, True BLU, ABS, Siteline, National Door, Low-Friction Glider, Hydrolock, VPI, AURALINE, FINISHIELD, MILLENNIUM, TRUFIT, EPICVUE, EVELIN, Swedoor, Dooria, DANA, Mattiovi, Zargag, Alupan, Domoferm, Kellpax, and HSE brands. It serves wholesale distributors and retailers, retail home centers, and building product dealers, as well as homebuilders, contractors, and consumers. JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. was founded in 1960 and is based in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Controls International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Controls International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.