Jmac Enterprises LLC Increases Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Jmac Enterprises LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 2.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 103,167 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,697 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF accounts for approximately 2.3% of Jmac Enterprises LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Jmac Enterprises LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $9,663,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 102.5% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,624,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $620,423,000 after purchasing an additional 3,352,591 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 76.8% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 12,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,079,000 after purchasing an additional 5,277 shares in the last quarter. MGO One Seven LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 61,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,500,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services increased its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 131,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,668,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MONECO Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 106,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,437,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Trading Up 3.5%

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF stock opened at $91.76 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $23.53 billion, a PE ratio of 24.27 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $92.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.67. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $83.55 and a 52 week high of $95.12.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

