Agriculture Stocks To Add to Your Watchlist – June 20th

Deere & Company, Vodafone Group, and CNH Industrial are the three Agriculture stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Error: Response status code does not indicate success: 429 (Too Many Requests). These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Agriculture stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

Deere & Company (DE)

Deere & Co. engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

Shares of Deere & Company stock traded down $5.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $519.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 630,354 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,387,846. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $493.91 and a 200 day moving average of $470.14. Deere & Company has a 12 month low of $340.20 and a 12 month high of $533.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The company has a market capitalization of $140.80 billion, a PE ratio of 25.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.09.

Read Our Latest Research Report on DE

Vodafone Group (VOD)

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company provides telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. It offers mobile connectivity services comprising end-to-end services for mobile voice and data, messaging, device management, BYOx, and telecoms management, as well as professional and consulting services; and fixed line connectivity, such as fixed voice and data, broadband, software-defined networks, managed WAN, LAN, ethernet, and satellite; and financial services, as well as business and merchant services.

NASDAQ VOD traded up $0.15 on Friday, reaching $10.19. The company had a trading volume of 31,676,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,881,998. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.74 and its 200-day moving average is $9.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.93 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.26. Vodafone Group has a 1-year low of $8.00 and a 1-year high of $10.60.

Read Our Latest Research Report on VOD

CNH Industrial (CNH)

CNH Industrial NV is an equipment and services company, which develops, manufactures and sells specialized machines and services for the farming and construction industries, and supplies replacement parts and accessories. It operates through the following operating segments: Agriculture, Construction, and Financial Services.

Shares of CNH Industrial stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $12.81. The stock had a trading volume of 17,011,242 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,785,104. The company has a current ratio of 13.41, a quick ratio of 11.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29. The company has a market capitalization of $16.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.62 and a beta of 1.52. CNH Industrial has a 52 week low of $9.28 and a 52 week high of $13.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.26.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CNH

Featured Articles