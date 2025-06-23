Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Shares Acquired by Diversified Portfolios Inc.

Diversified Portfolios Inc. grew its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,825 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. Diversified Portfolios Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $2,815,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $921,398,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 152.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,457,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $696,339,000 after purchasing an additional 3,292,948 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 21.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,740,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,753,157,000 after acquiring an additional 2,409,649 shares in the last quarter. Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 29.3% in the fourth quarter. Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,968,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,813,000 after acquiring an additional 672,757 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $77,577,000.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VYM opened at $129.62 on Monday. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1-year low of $112.05 and a 1-year high of $135.10. The company has a market cap of $59.16 billion, a PE ratio of 18.75 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $126.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $128.57.

About Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

