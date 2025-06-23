Cabana LLC Invests $277,000 in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Cabana LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 2,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $277,000. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF comprises approximately 1.7% of Cabana LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding.
Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VYM. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC now owns 5,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $658,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 23.3% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 16,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,148,000 after purchasing an additional 3,177 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $126,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 133,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,069,000 after purchasing an additional 11,199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1,488.0% in the fourth quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 397 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares in the last quarter.
Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Down 0.5%
NYSEARCA:VYM opened at $129.62 on Monday. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12-month low of $112.05 and a 12-month high of $135.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.16 billion, a PE ratio of 18.75 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $126.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $128.57.
Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Company Profile
The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF
- What Makes a Stock a Good Dividend Stock?
- The Boring Is Beautiful Portfolio: 3 Stocks for a Worried World
- About the Markup Calculator
- More Than a Monetary Metal: Silver’s Case for Outperformance
- The How And Why of Investing in Oil Stocks
- Retail Sales Signal Upside for These 3 Consumer Stocks
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VYM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.