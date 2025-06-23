iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) Stock Position Raised by JFS Wealth Advisors LLC

JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 586,372 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,660 shares during the period. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for approximately 3.9% of JFS Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $58,004,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 32.1% in the fourth quarter. Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,678,000 after purchasing an additional 4,207 shares during the period. Diversified Enterprises LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Enterprises LLC now owns 122,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,832,000 after purchasing an additional 7,526 shares during the period. WealthTrust Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. WealthTrust Asset Management LLC now owns 59,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,762,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Howe & Rusling Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 96.9% in the fourth quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 8,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $842,000 after purchasing an additional 4,277 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $9,181,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock opened at $98.22 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $124.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 124.57 and a beta of 0.24. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $95.74 and a fifty-two week high of $102.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $97.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.77.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

Featured Stories

