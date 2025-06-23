Financial Comparison: Telecom Argentina Stet – France Telecom (NYSE:TEO) and Magyar Telekom Tavkozlesi Nyrt (OTCMKTS:MYTAY)

Telecom Argentina Stet – France Telecom (NYSE:TEO – Get Free Report) and Magyar Telekom Tavkozlesi Nyrt (OTCMKTS:MYTAY – Get Free Report) are both utilities companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, dividends, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Telecom Argentina Stet – France Telecom and Magyar Telekom Tavkozlesi Nyrt”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get Telecom Argentina Stet - France Telecom alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Telecom Argentina Stet – France Telecom $4.54 billion 0.84 $1.11 billion $0.48 18.43 Magyar Telekom Tavkozlesi Nyrt $2.65 billion N/A $426.05 million $2.61 9.83

Volatility and Risk

Telecom Argentina Stet – France Telecom has higher revenue and earnings than Magyar Telekom Tavkozlesi Nyrt. Magyar Telekom Tavkozlesi Nyrt is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Telecom Argentina Stet – France Telecom, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Telecom Argentina Stet – France Telecom has a beta of 1.21, meaning that its stock price is 21% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Magyar Telekom Tavkozlesi Nyrt has a beta of 0.45, meaning that its stock price is 55% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Telecom Argentina Stet – France Telecom and Magyar Telekom Tavkozlesi Nyrt’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Telecom Argentina Stet – France Telecom 4.52% 3.68% 1.80% Magyar Telekom Tavkozlesi Nyrt 18.09% 20.86% 11.90%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Telecom Argentina Stet – France Telecom and Magyar Telekom Tavkozlesi Nyrt, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Telecom Argentina Stet – France Telecom 2 0 1 0 1.67 Magyar Telekom Tavkozlesi Nyrt 0 0 0 0 0.00

Telecom Argentina Stet – France Telecom currently has a consensus price target of $10.23, indicating a potential upside of 15.70%. Given Telecom Argentina Stet – France Telecom’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Telecom Argentina Stet – France Telecom is more favorable than Magyar Telekom Tavkozlesi Nyrt.

Summary

Telecom Argentina Stet – France Telecom beats Magyar Telekom Tavkozlesi Nyrt on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Telecom Argentina Stet – France Telecom

(Get Free Report)

Telecom Argentina S.A., together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services. The company offers mobile telecommunications services, including voice communications, high-speed mobile Internet content and applications download, online streaming, and other services; and sells mobile communication devices, such as handsets, Modems MiFi and wingles, and smart watches. It also internet connectivity products, including virtual private network services, traditional Internet protocol links, and other products; and programming and other cable television services. In addition, the company offers telephone services, including local, domestic, and international long-distance telephone services, as well as public telephone services; and other related supplementary services, such as call waiting, call forwarding, conference calls, caller ID, voice mail, itemized billing, and maintenance services. Further, it provides Infrastructure, interconnection, datacenter, Internet, value added, and international long-distance services; and data services, including data transmission, virtual private networks, symmetric Internet access, national and international signal transport, and videoconferencing services; Personal Pay, a digital wallet service; and management and administration services. The company was formerly known as Cablevisión S.A. and changed its name to Telecom Argentina S.A. in January 2018. Telecom Argentina S.A. was founded in 1979 and is based in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

About Magyar Telekom Tavkozlesi Nyrt

(Get Free Report)

Magyar Telekom Távközlési Nyilvánosan Müködö Részvénytársaság provides fixed-line and mobile telecommunication services for residential and business customers in Hungary, Bulgaria, Romania, and the Republic of North Macedonia. It operates through MT-Hungary and North Macedonia segments. The company offers TV distribution, information communication, and system integration services; mobile telecommunication services, such as prepaid and postpaid plans, TV, broadband, and phone services; and sells telecommunications network and equipment. It also provides mobile services comprising mobile tariff plans, mobilnet, and roaming; IT services, including modern office, business support and security, communication solutions, IT devices, and servers and data pack services; and IoT services and data transmission solutions. In addition, the company offers fixed line wholesale services comprising access, IP and data, voice, and TV services; mobile wholesale services, such as mobile interconnect and interworking products, and roaming services; and international wholesale voice and data services. Further, it provides enterprise solutions consisting of connectivity solutions, hybrid infrastructure, security, and business services. Additionally, the company offers system integration and IT services, as well as operates as an interactive service provider of telecommunications applications. It provides its services under the Telekom brand. The company was incorporated in 1991 and is headquartered in Budapest, Hungary. Magyar Telekom Távközlési Nyilvánosan Müködö Részvénytársaság operates as a subsidiary of Deutsche Telekom Europe B.V.

Receive News & Ratings for Telecom Argentina Stet - France Telecom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telecom Argentina Stet - France Telecom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.