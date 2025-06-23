Contrasting Nine Dragons Paper (OTCMKTS:NDGPY) & Amcor (NYSE:AMCR)

Nine Dragons Paper (OTCMKTS:NDGPY – Get Free Report) and Amcor (NYSE:AMCR – Get Free Report) are both industrials companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership and profitability.

Risk and Volatility

Nine Dragons Paper has a beta of 0.21, meaning that its stock price is 79% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Amcor has a beta of 0.73, meaning that its stock price is 27% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

45.1% of Amcor shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.6% of Amcor shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nine Dragons Paper $8.25 billion 0.24 $107.12 million N/A N/A Amcor $13.46 billion 0.97 $730.00 million $0.56 16.08

This table compares Nine Dragons Paper and Amcor”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Amcor has higher revenue and earnings than Nine Dragons Paper.

Profitability

This table compares Nine Dragons Paper and Amcor’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nine Dragons Paper N/A N/A N/A Amcor 5.99% 26.49% 6.11%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Nine Dragons Paper and Amcor, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nine Dragons Paper 0 0 0 0 0.00 Amcor 0 4 6 1 2.73

Amcor has a consensus target price of $11.31, indicating a potential upside of 25.64%. Given Amcor’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Amcor is more favorable than Nine Dragons Paper.

Summary

Amcor beats Nine Dragons Paper on 13 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Nine Dragons Paper

Nine Dragons Paper (Holdings) Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of packaging paper, recycled printing and writing paper, and specialty paper and pulp products in the People's Republic of China. The company offers linerboard products, including kraft, test, white top, and coated linerboards; corrugating medium containerboard products; corrugated cardboard products; carton box products; corrugated sheet products; and coated duplex boards. It also provides recycled printing and writing paper, such as uncoated wood-free paper and office paper; capacitor tissue paper; low and high voltage, ultra-high-voltage transformer coil winding, and heat-resistant insulating paper; and recycled and kraft pulp products. It also operates in Vietnam, Malaysia, and the United States. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Dongguan, the People's Republic of China. Nine Dragons Paper (Holdings) Limited operates as a subsidiary of Best Result Holdings Limited.

About Amcor

Amcor plc develops, produces, and sells packaging products in Europe, North America, Latin America, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The Flexibles segment provides flexible and film packaging products in the food and beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries. The Rigid Packaging segment offers rigid containers for various beverage and food products, including carbonated soft drinks, water, juices, sports drinks, milk-based beverages, spirits and beer, sauces, dressings, spreads, and personal care items; and plastic caps for various applications. The company sells its products through its direct sales force. Amcor plc was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland.

