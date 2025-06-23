Critical Survey: Global Technologies (OTCMKTS:GTLL) and Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Free Report) and Global Technologies (OTCMKTS:GTLL – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, dividends, earnings, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

80.8% of Hewlett Packard Enterprise shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.4% of Hewlett Packard Enterprise shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 27.7% of Global Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Hewlett Packard Enterprise and Global Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hewlett Packard Enterprise 0 7 6 1 2.57 Global Technologies 0 0 0 0 0.00

Profitability

Hewlett Packard Enterprise currently has a consensus price target of $21.31, suggesting a potential upside of 19.74%. Given Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Hewlett Packard Enterprise is more favorable than Global Technologies.

This table compares Hewlett Packard Enterprise and Global Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hewlett Packard Enterprise 4.60% 9.59% 3.41% Global Technologies 17.88% -153.32% 7.07%

Volatility and Risk

Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a beta of 1.31, suggesting that its share price is 31% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Global Technologies has a beta of 0.2, suggesting that its share price is 80% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Hewlett Packard Enterprise and Global Technologies”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hewlett Packard Enterprise $30.13 billion 0.78 $2.58 billion $0.99 17.97 Global Technologies $1.06 million 4.16 $810,000.00 N/A N/A

Hewlett Packard Enterprise has higher revenue and earnings than Global Technologies.

Summary

Hewlett Packard Enterprise beats Global Technologies on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It operates in six segments: Compute, HPC & AI, Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other. The company offers general purpose servers for multi-workload computing and workload-optimized servers; HPE ProLiant rack and tower servers; HPE Synergy; HPE Alletra, HPE GreenLake, Zerto, HPE InfoSight, and HPE CloudPhysics storage products; HPE Cray EX, HPE Cray XD, and converged edge systems; and HPE Superdome Flex, HPE Nonstop, and HPE Integrity products. It also provides HPE Aruba products that includes hardware products, such as Wi-Fi access points, switches, and gateways; HPE Aruba Networking software and services comprising cloud-based management, network management and access control, analytics and assurance, software-defined wide-area networking, network security, analytics and assurance, and location services software; and professional and support services, as well as as-a-service and consumption models. In addition, the company offers leasing, financing, IT consumption, and utility programs and asset management services for customers to facilitate technology deployment models and the acquisition of various IT solutions, including hardware, software, and services from Hewlett Packard Enterprise and others; consultative-led services; HPE Ezmeral Container Platform; HPE Ezmeral Software Container Platform and HPE Ezmeral Software Data Fabric; OpsRamp; and Hewlett Packard Labs. It serves commercial and large enterprise groups, such as business and public sector enterprises; and through various partners comprising resellers, distribution partners, original equipment manufacturers, independent software vendors, systems integrators, and advisory firms. The company was founded in 1939 and is headquartered in Spring, Texas.

About Global Technologies

Global Technologies, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the online sale of CBD and hemp related products in the United States. It is involved in sales and distribution, third-party logistics, and consulting services. The company engages in brick-and-mortar retail outlets and e-commerce related businesses. Global Technologies, Ltd. was incorporated in 1999 and is based in Parsippany, New Jersey.

