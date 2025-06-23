Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) Price Target Raised to $128.00

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by equities research analysts at TD Cowen from $120.00 to $128.00 in a report released on Monday,Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. TD Cowen’s target price indicates a potential upside of 11.49% from the stock’s current price.

XOM has been the topic of a number of other research reports. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $135.00 to $131.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Exxon Mobil from $141.00 to $138.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Barclays restated a “hold” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $129.00 to $124.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.50.

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

XOM opened at $114.81 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $494.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.49. Exxon Mobil has a 1 year low of $97.80 and a 1 year high of $126.34. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $106.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $108.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $83.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.11 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 12.06% and a net margin of 9.49%. The company’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.06 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Exxon Mobil will post 7.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Exxon Mobil

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Maple Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 1.1% during the first quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,406 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,832,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. Compass Financial Services Inc grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 24.5% in the 1st quarter. Compass Financial Services Inc now owns 559 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. 1248 Management LLC purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter worth $50,000. eCIO Inc. acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil during the first quarter worth $135,000. Finally, Cim LLC raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 5.0% during the first quarter. Cim LLC now owns 27,962 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,326,000 after acquiring an additional 1,326 shares during the last quarter. 61.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

