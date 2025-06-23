SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. Buys 6,751 Shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM)

SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 291,468 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,751 shares during the period. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF makes up 3.5% of SC&H Financial Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. SC&H Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $17,538,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at about $6,196,000. Valmark Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.3% in the first quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 21,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,316,000 after buying an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Verus Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2.5% in the first quarter. Verus Wealth Management LLC now owns 59,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,595,000 after buying an additional 1,451 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Portfolios Inc. boosted its stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 15.1% in the first quarter. Diversified Portfolios Inc. now owns 417,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,132,000 after buying an additional 54,754 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dopkins Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 6.8% in the first quarter. Dopkins Wealth Management LLC now owns 97,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,862,000 after buying an additional 6,240 shares in the last quarter.

Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF Stock Down 0.9%

NYSEARCA:AVEM opened at $66.43 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.12 billion, a PE ratio of 12.64 and a beta of 0.66. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $52.52 and a twelve month high of $68.38.

Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF Profile

The Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (AVEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds emerging-market stocks of all market capitalizations considered favorable on multiple factors. The fund seeks to provide capital appreciation.

