Chapin Davis Inc. Grows Stock Position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Chapin Davis Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,354 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 224 shares during the quarter. Chapin Davis Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $896,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Center for Financial Planning Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 237.1% during the first quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Transce3nd LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 156.3% during the 4th quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Greenline Partners LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of VCSH stock opened at $79.04 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.50. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $76.92 and a 1 year high of $79.54.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were given a $0.297 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 2nd. This is a boost from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.51%.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.