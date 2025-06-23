Crewe Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ)

Crewe Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ – Free Report) by 697.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 718 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 628 shares during the quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF were worth $48,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Highline Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, 10Elms LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SPHQ opened at $69.22 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.90. The company has a market capitalization of $17.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.48 and a beta of 0.95. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF has a 1 year low of $57.67 and a 1 year high of $71.61.

Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (SPHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected by return on equity, changes in net operating assets and financial leverage. Stocks are weighted by these quality factors, scaled by market cap.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.