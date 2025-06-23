Uncommon Cents Investing LLC Sells 127 Shares of Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE)

Uncommon Cents Investing LLC decreased its holdings in Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE – Free Report) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,318 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 127 shares during the quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC’s holdings in Nucor were worth $2,565,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NUE. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Nucor by 17.7% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 16,673 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,006,000 after buying an additional 2,505 shares during the last quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc boosted its stake in shares of Nucor by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc now owns 5,248 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $632,000 after acquiring an additional 872 shares during the last quarter. Whalen Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nucor during the 1st quarter valued at $206,000. Grace & White Inc. NY grew its position in shares of Nucor by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 124,239 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $14,951,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Nucor by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 78,539 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,451,000 after purchasing an additional 7,507 shares in the last quarter. 76.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Nucor alerts:

Insider Activity at Nucor

In other Nucor news, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 34,238 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.19, for a total value of $4,115,065.22. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 162,993 shares in the company, valued at $19,590,128.67. The trade was a 17.36% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Nucor Stock Performance

NYSE NUE opened at $124.08 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Nucor Corporation has a twelve month low of $97.59 and a twelve month high of $170.52. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $116.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $122.38. The firm has a market cap of $28.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.68.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.15). Nucor had a return on equity of 6.82% and a net margin of 4.40%. The business had revenue of $7.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Nucor Corporation will post 7.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nucor Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 11th. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 30th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is 39.15%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on NUE shares. Argus set a $155.00 target price on Nucor in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Nucor from $156.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Nucor from $134.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Nucor from $153.00 to $147.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Nucor from $175.00 to $169.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.56.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on NUE

About Nucor

(Free Report)

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. It operates in three segments: steel mills, steel products, and raw materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling structural steel products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products; and engages in the steel trading and rebar distribution businesses.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NUE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Nucor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nucor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.