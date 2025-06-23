Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Has $20.59 Million Position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (NYSE:TSM)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 4.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 124,058 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 5,690 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $20,594,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TSM. Tallon Kerry Patrick purchased a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the fourth quarter valued at about $228,000. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC bought a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the fourth quarter valued at about $221,000. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 20.9% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 10,930 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,159,000 after buying an additional 1,892 shares during the period. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA bought a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the fourth quarter valued at about $91,830,000. Finally, ING Groep NV grew its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 18,617 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,677,000 after buying an additional 932 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.51% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on TSM. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 17th. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a $240.00 price target (up previously from $215.00) on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $222.50.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Price Performance

TSM opened at $209.71 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.09 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.96, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $186.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $189.40. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. has a twelve month low of $133.57 and a twelve month high of $226.40.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The semiconductor company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $25.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $834.10 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 41.67% and a return on equity of 31.43%. Equities analysts expect that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. will post 9.2 EPS for the current year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 16th will be paid a $0.6499 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 16th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is 30.59%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

