Uncommon Cents Investing LLC Cuts Holdings in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL)

Uncommon Cents Investing LLC lowered its stake in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 4.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,475 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 1,295 shares during the period. Oracle comprises 1.1% of Uncommon Cents Investing LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $3,701,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in Oracle by 189.3% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 153,580 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $25,593,000 after purchasing an additional 100,494 shares in the last quarter. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA purchased a new stake in Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at $51,084,000. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Oracle by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,418 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $903,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Funds Management LTD acquired a new position in Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at $27,066,000. Finally, Marshall Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oracle during the fourth quarter worth about $70,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Oracle

In other Oracle news, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 400,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.42, for a total value of $76,168,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,097,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000,421.92. This represents a 26.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Leon E. Panetta sold 5,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Friday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.77, for a total value of $648,850.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 58,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,538,339.30. This trade represents a 7.93% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 442,366 shares of company stock valued at $83,395,223 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 42.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ORCL. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Oracle in a research report on Wednesday. Westpark Capital increased their price objective on Oracle from $195.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 12th. Roth Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Oracle in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a report on Wednesday, June 11th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Oracle presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $196.74.

Oracle Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ORCL opened at $205.06 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. Oracle Corporation has a one year low of $118.86 and a one year high of $216.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $575.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.25, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s fifty day moving average is $160.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $161.16.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $15.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.58 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 21.68% and a return on equity of 87.34%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.63 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Oracle Corporation will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 10th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 10th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.08%.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

