Insider Buying: Mitchells & Butlers plc (LON:MAB) Insider Buys 49 Shares of Stock

Mitchells & Butlers plc (LON:MAB – Get Free Report) insider Timothy (Tim) Charles Jones purchased 49 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 279 ($3.75) per share, with a total value of £136.71 ($183.53).

Mitchells & Butlers Stock Performance

Mitchells & Butlers stock traded up GBX 2.50 ($0.03) during midday trading on Monday, hitting GBX 284 ($3.81). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,780,964 shares, compared to its average volume of 717,306. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.56, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of £1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.61, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.71. Mitchells & Butlers plc has a 1-year low of GBX 194.40 ($2.61) and a 1-year high of GBX 320 ($4.30). The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 267.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 243.35.

Mitchells & Butlers (LON:MAB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 22nd. The company reported GBX 16.80 ($0.23) EPS for the quarter. Mitchells & Butlers had a net margin of 1.72% and a return on equity of 1.89%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Mitchells & Butlers plc will post 26.6341463 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Mitchells & Butlers in a report on Thursday, May 22nd.

About Mitchells & Butlers

Mitchells & Butlers is a leading operator of managed restaurants and pubs in the UK. It listed on the London Stock Exchange in April 2003 and is a member of the FTSE 250. Its restaurants and pubs have some of the highest average sales and profits per site in the industry and it operates the best portfolio of brands in the UK.

