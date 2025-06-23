Immuneering Corporation (NASDAQ:IMRX) Director Peter Feinberg Buys 25,000 Shares

Immuneering Corporation (NASDAQ:IMRX – Get Free Report) Director Peter Feinberg acquired 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.53 per share, with a total value of $63,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 136,766 shares in the company, valued at approximately $346,017.98. This represents a 22.37% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Immuneering Stock Performance

IMRX stock traded down $0.14 during trading on Monday, hitting $2.43. 760,892 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,516,251. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.28 million and a PE ratio of -1.23. Immuneering Corporation has a 1 year low of $1.00 and a 1 year high of $3.83. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.62 and a 200-day moving average of $1.75.

Immuneering (NASDAQ:IMRX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.01). Sell-side analysts expect that Immuneering Corporation will post -1.86 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IMRX. Southport Management L.L.C. raised its position in Immuneering by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Southport Management L.L.C. now owns 215,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its position in shares of Immuneering by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 50,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 10,126 shares during the last quarter. Tang Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Immuneering during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Immuneering by 17.7% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 83,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 12,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Immuneering during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 67.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IMRX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho boosted their target price on Immuneering from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Immuneering in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Immuneering in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Immuneering from $25.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.25.

Immuneering Company Profile

Immuneering Corporation, a clinical-stage oncology company, engages in the development of medicines for broad populations of cancer patients. Its lead product candidates include IMM-1-104, a dual-MEK inhibitor currently under Phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat patients with cancer, including pancreatic, melanoma, colorectal, and non-small cell lung cancer caused by mutations of RAS and/or RAF; and IMM-6-415 is in Investigational New Drug application to treat solid tumors.

