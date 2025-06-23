Immuneering Corporation (NASDAQ:IMRX) Director Peter Feinberg Buys 25,000 Shares

Immuneering Corporation (NASDAQ:IMRX – Get Free Report) Director Peter Feinberg acquired 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.53 per share, with a total value of $63,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 136,766 shares in the company, valued at approximately $346,017.98. This represents a 22.37% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
Immuneering Stock Performance
IMRX stock traded down $0.14 during trading on Monday, hitting $2.43. 760,892 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,516,251. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.28 million and a PE ratio of -1.23. Immuneering Corporation has a 1 year low of $1.00 and a 1 year high of $3.83. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.62 and a 200-day moving average of $1.75.
Immuneering (NASDAQ:IMRX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.01). Sell-side analysts expect that Immuneering Corporation will post -1.86 EPS for the current year.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
IMRX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho boosted their target price on Immuneering from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Immuneering in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Immuneering in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Immuneering from $25.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.25.
Immuneering Company Profile
Immuneering Corporation, a clinical-stage oncology company, engages in the development of medicines for broad populations of cancer patients. Its lead product candidates include IMM-1-104, a dual-MEK inhibitor currently under Phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat patients with cancer, including pancreatic, melanoma, colorectal, and non-small cell lung cancer caused by mutations of RAS and/or RAF; and IMM-6-415 is in Investigational New Drug application to treat solid tumors.
