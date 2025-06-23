The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) Director Stuart B. Burgdoerfer Sells 3,681 Shares

The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) Director Stuart B. Burgdoerfer sold 3,681 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.43, for a total value of $958,642.83. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,217 shares in the company, valued at $3,181,673.31. This trade represents a 23.15% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Progressive Trading Up 1.0%

Shares of NYSE PGR traded up $2.58 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $264.59. The stock had a trading volume of 637,360 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,703,137. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $275.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $264.49. The Progressive Corporation has a twelve month low of $204.88 and a twelve month high of $292.99. The firm has a market cap of $155.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 16th. The insurance provider reported $4.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.28 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $22.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.87 billion. Progressive had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 33.50%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Progressive Corporation will post 14.68 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Progressive by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 54,022,956 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $15,289,037,000 after buying an additional 622,590 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Progressive by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,615,430 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,498,363,000 after acquiring an additional 189,638 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Progressive by 61.4% during the first quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 8,346,133 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,362,039,000 after acquiring an additional 3,174,632 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Progressive by 15.2% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,263,157 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,338,556,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091,828 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Progressive in the 4th quarter valued at $1,843,045,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.34% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on PGR. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Progressive from $282.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Progressive from $267.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. UBS Group increased their target price on Progressive from $285.00 to $291.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Progressive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $312.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, April 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $288.88.

About Progressive

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, business related general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

