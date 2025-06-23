The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Shares Bought by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 155,824 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,919 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $26,576,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boeing during the 4th quarter valued at about $201,000. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG purchased a new position in Boeing during the fourth quarter worth about $7,837,000. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Boeing by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,923 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $871,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc. acquired a new position in Boeing in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,833,000. Finally, Howard Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Boeing by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,576 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $633,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. 64.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BA stock opened at $198.41 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $193.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $178.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $149.60 billion, a PE ratio of -11.07 and a beta of 1.43. The Boeing Company has a 52 week low of $128.88 and a 52 week high of $218.80.

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The aircraft producer reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.39) by $0.90. The company had revenue of $19.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.13) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Boeing news, EVP Jeffrey S. Shockey sold 3,205 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.87, for a total transaction of $650,198.35. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,161,472.31. The trade was a 13.51% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Brendan J. Nelson sold 640 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.28, for a total value of $132,019.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,734,860.24. This represents a 4.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,744 shares of company stock valued at $1,511,370 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $212.00 price target on shares of Boeing and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 12th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Boeing in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Boeing in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Wall Street Zen downgraded Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Boeing from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $209.85.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

