Goelzer Investment Management Inc. Has $13.41 Million Holdings in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX)

Goelzer Investment Management Inc. cut its stake in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 1.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 80,184 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,027 shares during the quarter. Chevron makes up approximately 0.8% of Goelzer Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Goelzer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $13,414,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IMG Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Chevron during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new stake in Chevron during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Chevron during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. 10Elms LLP bought a new stake in Chevron during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Fairway Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 75.9% in the 4th quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC now owns 204 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. 72.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Chevron Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:CVX opened at $149.36 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $139.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $148.58. Chevron Corporation has a 12-month low of $132.04 and a 12-month high of $168.96. The firm has a market cap of $260.84 billion, a PE ratio of 17.07, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.
Chevron Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 19th were given a dividend of $1.71 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 19th. This represents a $6.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.58%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is 78.17%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Chevron from $194.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 7th. HSBC cut shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $176.00 to $158.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Chevron from $173.00 to $164.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 5th. Barclays cut shares of Chevron from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $171.00 to $152.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Chevron from $188.00 to $186.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $160.24.
About Chevron
Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.
