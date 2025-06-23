Traeger (COOK) versus The Competition Head to Head Comparison

Traeger (NYSE:COOK – Get Free Report) is one of 46 publicly-traded companies in the “CONSM PD – MISC DIS” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Traeger to related companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation and earnings.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

46.8% of Traeger shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 42.0% of shares of all “CONSM PD – MISC DIS” companies are held by institutional investors. 14.7% of Traeger shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 19.4% of shares of all “CONSM PD – MISC DIS” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Get Traeger alerts:

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Traeger and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Traeger 1 4 2 0 2.14 Traeger Competitors 115 908 997 28 2.46

Profitability

Traeger presently has a consensus target price of $2.44, indicating a potential upside of 36.55%. As a group, “CONSM PD – MISC DIS” companies have a potential upside of 26.52%. Given Traeger’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Traeger is more favorable than its rivals.

This table compares Traeger and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Traeger -5.00% -3.12% -1.07% Traeger Competitors -0.12% 0.85% 0.63%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Traeger and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Traeger $604.07 million -$34.01 million -7.76 Traeger Competitors $2.74 billion $103.50 million 3.36

Traeger’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Traeger. Traeger is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Risk and Volatility

Traeger has a beta of 1.38, indicating that its stock price is 38% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Traeger’s rivals have a beta of -0.49, indicating that their average stock price is 149% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Traeger rivals beat Traeger on 10 of the 13 factors compared.

About Traeger

(Get Free Report)

Traeger, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, sells, and supports wood pellet fueled barbecue grills for retailers, distributors, and direct to consumers in the United States. Its wood pellet grills are internet of things devices that allow owners to program, monitor, and control their grill through its Traeger app. The company also produces a library of digital content, including instructional recipes and videos that demonstrate tips, tricks, and cooking techniques that empower Traeger owners to progress their cooking skills; and short- and long-form branded content highlighting stories, community members, and lifestyle content from the Traegerhood. In addition, it provides wood pellets that are used to fire the grills; rubs, spices, and sauces; accessories, such as pop-and-lock accessory rail covers, drip trays, bucket liners, storage bins, and shelves; tools to aid in meal prep, cooking, and cleanup, including pellet storage systems, cleaning solutions, barbecue tools, and MEATER smart thermometer; replacement parts; and apparel and merchandise, including t-shirts, hooded sweatshirts, and baseball hats. Traeger, Inc. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.

Receive News & Ratings for Traeger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Traeger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.