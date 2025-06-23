Narwhal Capital Management Has $17.78 Million Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Narwhal Capital Management grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 93,284 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF comprises about 1.6% of Narwhal Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Narwhal Capital Management’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $17,778,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IVE. Pinney & Scofield Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Providence First Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Morse Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Crews Bank & Trust acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000.

Get iShares S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IVE opened at $190.27 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $186.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $190.10. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $165.45 and a twelve month high of $206.63. The stock has a market cap of $38.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.88 and a beta of 0.89.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.