Jerash Holdings (US) (NASDAQ:JRSH) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Jerash Holdings (US) (NASDAQ:JRSH – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.05), Zacks reports. Jerash Holdings (US) had a negative net margin of 2.73% and a negative return on equity of 5.97%. Jerash Holdings (US) updated its Q1 2026 guidance to EPS.

Jerash Holdings (US) Stock Down 6.0%

Shares of Jerash Holdings (US) stock traded down $0.20 on Monday, reaching $3.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 58,511 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,793. The company has a market capitalization of $38.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.16 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.35. Jerash Holdings has a 52 week low of $2.68 and a 52 week high of $4.17.

Jerash Holdings (US) Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 30th were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.35%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 30th. Jerash Holdings (US)’s payout ratio is -64.52%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Wall Street Zen raised Jerash Holdings (US) to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 14th.

About Jerash Holdings (US)

Jerash Holdings (US), Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and exports customized and ready-made sport and outerwear. The company offers t-shirts; jackets and pullover; pants and shorts; crew neck, polo shirts, and tank tops made from knitted fabric, as well as personal protective equipment. It serves various brand-name retailers in the United States, Hong Kong, Jordan, and internationally.

