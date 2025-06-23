Triple Flag Precious Metals (TFPM) & Its Rivals Critical Survey

Triple Flag Precious Metals (NYSE:TFPM – Get Free Report) is one of 51 publicly-traded companies in the “MINING – GOLD” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Triple Flag Precious Metals to related businesses based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, valuation and risk.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

82.9% of Triple Flag Precious Metals shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 44.4% of shares of all “MINING – GOLD” companies are owned by institutional investors. 6.2% of shares of all “MINING – GOLD” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Triple Flag Precious Metals and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Triple Flag Precious Metals 0 2 3 1 2.83 Triple Flag Precious Metals Competitors 382 2132 2548 116 2.46

Profitability

Triple Flag Precious Metals currently has a consensus target price of $24.00, suggesting a potential downside of 4.72%. As a group, “MINING – GOLD” companies have a potential upside of 5.92%. Given Triple Flag Precious Metals’ rivals higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Triple Flag Precious Metals has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

This table compares Triple Flag Precious Metals and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Triple Flag Precious Metals 1.71% 7.69% 7.51% Triple Flag Precious Metals Competitors -64.06% 9.90% 7.00%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Triple Flag Precious Metals and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Triple Flag Precious Metals $268.99 million -$23.08 million 839.60 Triple Flag Precious Metals Competitors $2.68 billion $498.10 million -7.01

Triple Flag Precious Metals’ rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Triple Flag Precious Metals. Triple Flag Precious Metals is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Dividends

Triple Flag Precious Metals pays an annual dividend of $0.22 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.9%. Triple Flag Precious Metals pays out 733.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. As a group, “MINING – GOLD” companies pay a dividend yield of 1.2% and pay out 29.8% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. Triple Flag Precious Metals has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years. Triple Flag Precious Metals lags its rivals as a dividend stock, given its lower dividend yield and higher payout ratio.

Volatility & Risk

Triple Flag Precious Metals has a beta of -0.24, suggesting that its stock price is 124% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Triple Flag Precious Metals’ rivals have a beta of -0.97, suggesting that their average stock price is 197% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Triple Flag Precious Metals beats its rivals on 8 of the 15 factors compared.

Triple Flag Precious Metals Company Profile

Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp., a precious-metals-focused streaming and royalty company, engages in acquiring and managing precious metals, streams, royalties and other mineral interests in Australia, Canada, Colombia, Cote d'Ivoire, Honduras, Mexico, Mongolia, Peru, South Africa, the United States, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of streams and royalties providing exposure to gold, silver, nickel, copper, zinc, and lead. It holds a royalty interest in the Beta Hunt mine located in Pert, Wester Australia; the Camino Rojo gold and silver mine located in Mexico; the El Mochito polymetallic mine located in north-western Honduras; and La Colorada polymetallic mine located in Mexico. Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp. was founded in 2016 and is based in Toronto, Canada.

