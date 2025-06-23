Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Shares Bought by Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC

Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 10.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 33,840 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 3,090 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Real Estate ETF makes up 1.2% of Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $3,064,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VNQ. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 59.4% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 30,762 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,740,000 after buying an additional 11,469 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 267.6% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,599 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $677,000 after purchasing an additional 5,532 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 17,643 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,572,000 after purchasing an additional 2,952 shares during the period. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,195 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,086,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc grew its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc now owns 66,477 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,978,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the period.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of NYSEARCA VNQ opened at $89.83 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.56. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52-week low of $76.92 and a 52-week high of $99.58. The firm has a market cap of $95.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.63 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Company Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

