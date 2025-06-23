iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) is Amarillo National Bank’s Largest Position

Amarillo National Bank lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 115,326 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,483 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises 12.6% of Amarillo National Bank’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Amarillo National Bank’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $64,802,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IVV. Windsor Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Windsor Advisory Group LLC now owns 50 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Investment Counsel Co. of Nevada purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Navigoe LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000.

NYSEARCA IVV opened at $596.66 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $585.83 billion, a PE ratio of 25.71 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $576.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $582.66. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $484.00 and a 52 week high of $616.22.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

