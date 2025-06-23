Joel Adams & Associates Inc. Has $18.24 Million Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Joel Adams & Associates Inc. trimmed its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,492 shares of the company’s stock after selling 712 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for 16.4% of Joel Adams & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Joel Adams & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $18,240,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LM Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. LM Advisors LLC now owns 77,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,605,000 after purchasing an additional 4,073 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $14,232,829,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 807,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,080,000 after purchasing an additional 7,255 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $580,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Solution LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 31.2% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Solution LLC now owns 1,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $838,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOO opened at $547.72 on Monday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $442.80 and a one year high of $563.92. The company has a market cap of $1.54 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.72 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $527.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $533.33.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

