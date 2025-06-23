Crewe Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (BATS:VSGX)

Crewe Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (BATS:VSGX – Free Report) by 6.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 149,269 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,410 shares during the period. Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF comprises about 1.2% of Crewe Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Crewe Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF were worth $8,804,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 237,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,484,000 after buying an additional 24,512 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $18,032,000. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 9,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $360,000. Finally, VSM Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $159,000.

Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF stock opened at $62.94 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.83 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $62.28 and its 200 day moving average is $59.79. Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF has a twelve month low of $51.98 and a twelve month high of $65.58.

The Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (VSGX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex USA Choice index, a market-cap-weighted index of global ex-US companies screened for environmental, social, and corporate governance criteria. VSGX was launched on Sep 18, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

