Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX) Shares Purchased by Consolidated Planning Corp

Consolidated Planning Corp increased its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX – Free Report) by 1.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 859,484 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,894 shares during the period. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF accounts for about 2.8% of Consolidated Planning Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Consolidated Planning Corp’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF were worth $20,292,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IAG Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the period. WealthShield Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF by 201.1% during the 4th quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 1,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 895 shares during the period. Oarsman Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Pinney & Scofield Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Tidemark LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF by 201.8% in the fourth quarter. Tidemark LLC now owns 1,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,203 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF Trading Up 0.1%

FNDX opened at $24.01 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $23.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.71. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF has a 1 year low of $20.41 and a 1 year high of $25.17. The stock has a market cap of $18.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.51 and a beta of 0.94.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF Profile

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (FNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI Large Company US index. The fund tracks a fundamentally selected and weighted Russell index based on sales, cash flow and dividends\u002Fbuybacks. FNDX was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

