Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. Buys 83 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 244.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 117 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the quarter. Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $64,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Curio Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Transce3nd LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 170.0% during the 1st quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. now owns 54 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whipplewood Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. 71.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director John B. Hess bought 3,904 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $511.68 per share, with a total value of $1,997,598.72. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,904 shares in the company, valued at $1,997,598.72. The trade was a ? increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on GS shares. Daiwa America cut shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $690.00 to $660.00 in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $680.00 to $650.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $585.00 to $550.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 24th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $560.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, The Goldman Sachs Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $593.40.

The Goldman Sachs Group Price Performance

GS opened at $640.30 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $581.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $584.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market cap of $196.47 billion, a PE ratio of 14.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.32. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $437.37 and a 1 year high of $672.19.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 14th. The investment management company reported $14.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $12.57 by $1.55. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 11.86% and a return on equity of 13.76%. The business had revenue of $15.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $11.58 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 47.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 30th will be given a $3.00 dividend. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.85%.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

