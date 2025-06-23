Diversified Portfolios Inc. Reduces Stock Position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Diversified Portfolios Inc. cut its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,355 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. Diversified Portfolios Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,173,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFA. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 289.6% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 7,811,793 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $590,650,000 after buying an additional 5,806,736 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 401.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,483,982 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $339,034,000 after acquiring an additional 3,589,503 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $258,750,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4,842.1% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,208,918 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $180,535,000 after acquiring an additional 2,164,222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 124.5% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 3,370,059 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $254,810,000 after acquiring an additional 1,868,602 shares in the last quarter. 79.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of EFA stock opened at $86.33 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $86.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.87. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $72.15 and a twelve month high of $90.51. The company has a market capitalization of $60.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.35 and a beta of 0.83.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

