Antonelli Financial Advisors LLC Reduces Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Antonelli Financial Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 4.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,404 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,075 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises about 1.0% of Antonelli Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Antonelli Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $1,291,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of VEA. Seven Mile Advisory boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Seven Mile Advisory now owns 27,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,310,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the period. Arbor Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.4% during the first quarter. Arbor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 47,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,434,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. ARK & TLK Investments LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. ARK & TLK Investments LLC now owns 6,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.4% during the first quarter. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC now owns 56,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,863,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. Finally, Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.6% during the first quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 8,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period.
Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Price Performance
Shares of VEA stock opened at $55.00 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $156.75 billion, a PE ratio of 16.52 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a 50-day moving average of $54.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.42. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $45.14 and a 1-year high of $56.91.
About Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF
The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.
