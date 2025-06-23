Antonelli Financial Advisors LLC Reduces Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Antonelli Financial Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 4.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,404 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,075 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises about 1.0% of Antonelli Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Antonelli Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $1,291,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of VEA. Seven Mile Advisory boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Seven Mile Advisory now owns 27,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,310,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the period. Arbor Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.4% during the first quarter. Arbor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 47,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,434,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. ARK & TLK Investments LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. ARK & TLK Investments LLC now owns 6,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.4% during the first quarter. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC now owns 56,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,863,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. Finally, Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.6% during the first quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 8,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of VEA stock opened at $55.00 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $156.75 billion, a PE ratio of 16.52 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a 50-day moving average of $54.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.42. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $45.14 and a 1-year high of $56.91.

About Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.