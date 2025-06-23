iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Purchased by JFS Wealth Advisors LLC

JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 309,818 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,768 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF accounts for about 2.2% of JFS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $32,398,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IJR. Tallon Kerry Patrick acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,107,000. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 24.3% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 29,944 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,450,000 after acquiring an additional 5,853 shares during the last quarter. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $55,011,000. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 41.1% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 24,114 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,778,000 after acquiring an additional 7,028 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IJR opened at $106.14 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $103.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $109.34. The company has a market capitalization of $77.25 billion, a PE ratio of 16.94 and a beta of 1.08. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $89.22 and a fifty-two week high of $128.61.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

