E.W. Scripps (NASDAQ:SSP) vs. Idw Media (OTCMKTS:IDWM) Critical Analysis

Idw Media (OTCMKTS:IDWM – Get Free Report) and E.W. Scripps (NASDAQ:SSP – Get Free Report) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and profitability.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.4% of Idw Media shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 67.8% of E.W. Scripps shares are held by institutional investors. 28.5% of Idw Media shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 4.1% of E.W. Scripps shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Idw Media and E.W. Scripps, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Idw Media 0 0 0 0 0.00 E.W. Scripps 0 0 1 0 3.00

Valuation & Earnings

E.W. Scripps has a consensus price target of $8.00, indicating a potential upside of 165.34%. Given E.W. Scripps’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe E.W. Scripps is more favorable than Idw Media.

This table compares Idw Media and E.W. Scripps”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Idw Media $26.47 million 0.55 -$1.39 million ($2.18) -0.25 E.W. Scripps $2.51 billion 0.11 $87.60 million $0.92 3.28

E.W. Scripps has higher revenue and earnings than Idw Media. Idw Media is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than E.W. Scripps, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Idw Media has a beta of 0.2, meaning that its stock price is 80% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, E.W. Scripps has a beta of 1.02, meaning that its stock price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Idw Media and E.W. Scripps’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Idw Media -8.13% -10.12% -8.60% E.W. Scripps 5.71% 17.81% 2.87%

Summary

E.W. Scripps beats Idw Media on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Idw Media

IDW Media Holdings, Inc., a diversified media company, engages in the publishing and television entertainment businesses worldwide. It operates through IDW Publishing and IDW Entertainment segments. The IDW Publishing segment publishes comic books, graphic novels, and digital content through its imprints IDW, Top Shelf Productions, and Artist’s Editions. The IDW Entertainment segment develops, produces, and distributes content in various formats, including film and television. The company was formerly known as CTM Media Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to IDW Media Holdings, Inc. in July 2015. IDW Media Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Newark, New Jersey.

About E.W. Scripps

The E.W. Scripps Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media enterprise through a portfolio of local television stations, national news, and entertainment networks in the United States. It operates through Local Media, Scripps Networks, and Other segments. The Local Media segment operates broadcast television stations, which produce news, information, sports, and entertainment content, as well as its related digital operations; runs network, syndicated, and original programming, and local sporting events; and provides core and political advertising services. The Scripps Networks segment offers national television networks through free over-the-air broadcast, cable/satellite, connected TV, and digital distribution. This segment also provides Scripp News, a national news network, which provides politics, entertainment, science, and technology news; Court TV, which showcases live trials; entertainment brands, such as Bounce, Defy TV, Grit, ION Mystery, and Laff; and ION, a national network of broadcast stations and broadcast television spectrum, which distributes programming through Federal Communications Commission-licensed television stations, as well as affiliated TV stations through over-the-air broadcast and pay TV platforms. In addition, it provides content and services through digital platforms, including the Internet, smartphones, and tablets; Nuvyyo, which offers consumers DVR product solutions to watch and record free over-the-air HDTV on connected devices; and Scripps National Spelling Bee, which shows educational programs. The company serves audiences and businesses through cable and satellite service providers. The E.W. Scripps Company was founded in 1878 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio.

