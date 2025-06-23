Kontoor Brands (KTB) vs. Its Peers Financial Review

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB – Get Free Report) is one of 38 public companies in the “TEXTILE – APPAREL” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Kontoor Brands to related businesses based on the strength of its profitability, earnings, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Kontoor Brands and its rivals revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get Kontoor Brands alerts:

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Kontoor Brands $2.60 billion $245.80 million 15.59 Kontoor Brands Competitors $6.37 billion $620.37 million 8.80

Kontoor Brands’ rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Kontoor Brands. Kontoor Brands is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Dividends

93.1% of Kontoor Brands shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 65.8% of shares of all “TEXTILE – APPAREL” companies are owned by institutional investors. 1.7% of Kontoor Brands shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 17.9% of shares of all “TEXTILE – APPAREL” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Kontoor Brands pays an annual dividend of $2.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.3%. Kontoor Brands pays out 51.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “TEXTILE – APPAREL” companies pay a dividend yield of 2.2% and pay out 42.6% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. Kontoor Brands has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Profitability

This table compares Kontoor Brands and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kontoor Brands 8.82% 71.33% 16.78% Kontoor Brands Competitors 3.24% -34.59% 5.51%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Kontoor Brands and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kontoor Brands 0 1 5 0 2.83 Kontoor Brands Competitors 454 3121 4150 136 2.50

Kontoor Brands presently has a consensus target price of $87.50, indicating a potential upside of 37.54%. As a group, “TEXTILE – APPAREL” companies have a potential upside of 32.13%. Given Kontoor Brands’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Kontoor Brands is more favorable than its rivals.

Risk & Volatility

Kontoor Brands has a beta of 1.16, meaning that its share price is 16% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Kontoor Brands’ rivals have a beta of 3.23, meaning that their average share price is 223% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Kontoor Brands beats its rivals on 9 of the 15 factors compared.

Kontoor Brands Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Kontoor Brands, Inc., a lifestyle apparel company, designs, produces, procures, markets, distributes, and licenses denim, apparel, footwear, and accessories, primarily under the Wrangler and Lee brands. The company operates through two segments: Wrangler and Lee. It licenses and sells apparel under the Rock & Republic brand name. The company sells its products primarily through mass merchants, specialty stores, mid-tier and traditional department stores, company-operated stores, and online. It operates in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific regions. Kontoor Brands, Inc. was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Greensboro, North Carolina.

Receive News & Ratings for Kontoor Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kontoor Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.