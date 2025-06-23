Analyzing Perspective Therapeutics (NYSE:CATX) & Bioventus (NYSE:BVS)

Perspective Therapeutics (NYSE:CATX – Get Free Report) and Bioventus (NYSE:BVS – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, institutional ownership and earnings.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Perspective Therapeutics and Bioventus”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Perspective Therapeutics $1.43 million 195.95 -$46.51 million N/A N/A Bioventus $567.70 million 0.92 -$156.23 million ($0.48) -13.30

Analyst Ratings

Perspective Therapeutics has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Bioventus.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Perspective Therapeutics and Bioventus, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Perspective Therapeutics 0 1 6 3 3.20 Bioventus 0 1 2 0 2.67

Perspective Therapeutics currently has a consensus target price of $12.63, suggesting a potential upside of 234.44%. Bioventus has a consensus target price of $14.33, suggesting a potential upside of 124.48%. Given Perspective Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Perspective Therapeutics is more favorable than Bioventus.

Profitability

This table compares Perspective Therapeutics and Bioventus’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Perspective Therapeutics -4,096.66% -27.40% -23.16% Bioventus -7.11% 15.61% 4.01%

Volatility and Risk

Perspective Therapeutics has a beta of 1.09, suggesting that its share price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bioventus has a beta of 0.86, suggesting that its share price is 14% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

54.7% of Perspective Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 62.9% of Bioventus shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.7% of Perspective Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 33.0% of Bioventus shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Perspective Therapeutics beats Bioventus on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Perspective Therapeutics

Perspective Therapeutics, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops precision-targeted alpha therapies (TAT) for oncology that treats cancer patients across multiple tumor types comprising metastatic disease. The company discovers, designs, and develop its initial programs candidates consists of VMT-a-NET, that is currently in Phase 1/2a clinical trials for patients with unresectable or metastatic somatostatin receptor type 2 (SSTR2) expressing tumors that have not previously received peptide-targeted radiopharmaceutical therapy, such as Lutathera, a beta-emitting therapy; and VMT01, which is currently in Phase 1/2a clinical trials for second-line or later treatment of patients with progressive melanocortin 1 receptor (MC1R) positive metastatic melanoma. Perspective Therapeutics, Inc. has a clinical trial collaboration agreement with Bristol Myers Squibb to evaluate the safety and tolerability of [212Pb] VMT01 in combination with nivolumab in patients with histologically confirmed melanoma and positive MC1R imaging scans. The company was formerly known as Isoray, Inc. and changed its name to Perspective Therapeutics, Inc. in February 2022. Perspective Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

About Bioventus

Bioventus Inc., a medical device company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments that engage and enhance the body's natural healing process in the United States and internationally. The company's product portfolio includes pain treatments, which comprise non-surgical pain injection therapies, as well as peripheral nerve stimulation products, such as Durolane, GELSYN-3, and SUPARTZ for the treatment of knee osteoarthritis and Stimrouter to treat chronic peripheral pain. Its surgical solutions comprise bone graft substitutes that increase bone formation to stimulate bone healing in spinal fusions and other orthopedic surgeries; and ultrasonic products used for precise bone cutting and sculpting, soft tissue management, and tissue debridement, in various surgeries, including minimally invasive applications. The company's product include, Osteoamp, an allograft-derived bone graft for bone grafting procedures; Exponent matrix for posterolateral spine procedures; Purebone for bone grafting procedures; Signafuse bone graft; Interfuse bone graft; Osteomatrix+ synthetic bone graft; Extractor for autologous cell and bone marrow extraction; reficio bone matrix; nexus ultrasonic surgical system; bonescalpel surgical solution; SonaStar for surgical procedures; and SonicOne ultrasonic cleansing and debridement system. The company's restorative therapies include a bone stimulation system and devices to help patients regain leg or hand function due to stroke, multiple sclerosis, or other central nervous system disorders. Its products include exogen, a bone healing system; L300 GO, a foot drop system; H200 rehabilitation system; Vector, a body weight support system; and Bioness integrated therapy system. It developing Talisman pulse generator and receiver for peripheral nerve stimulation. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Durham, North Carolina.

