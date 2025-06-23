Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 299 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. reduced its position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 13.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,924 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 299 shares during the period. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $234,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of TJX. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the 4th quarter worth $1,670,565,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $570,342,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 14,486.1% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,912,116 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $354,696,000 after purchasing an additional 2,892,151 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in shares of TJX Companies by 689.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,595,085 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $313,512,000 after purchasing an additional 2,266,415 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of TJX Companies by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 13,985,826 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,689,628,000 after purchasing an additional 1,845,225 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

Get TJX Companies alerts:

TJX Companies Stock Up 0.7%

Shares of NYSE:TJX opened at $123.35 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $127.66 and its 200 day moving average is $124.09. The stock has a market cap of $137.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.90. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $107.71 and a 52-week high of $135.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

TJX Companies Announces Dividend

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 21st. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.02. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 58.81% and a net margin of 8.47%. The firm had revenue of $13.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 14th. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is 40.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on TJX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on TJX Companies from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 2nd. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on TJX Companies from $140.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Morgan Stanley set a $140.00 target price on TJX Companies and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Citigroup raised shares of TJX Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.53.

Get Our Latest Research Report on TJX Companies

Insider Activity at TJX Companies

In other TJX Companies news, Director Amy B. Lane sold 950 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.09, for a total value of $121,685.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,712 shares in the company, valued at $2,909,180.08. The trade was a 4.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TJX Companies Profile

(Free Report)

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TJX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.