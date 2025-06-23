Spinnaker Investment Group LLC Acquires 14,537 Shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Spinnaker Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 63.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 37,463 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,537 shares during the period. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF makes up 0.5% of Spinnaker Investment Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Spinnaker Investment Group LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $2,141,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. 5T Wealth LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 2.0% during the first quarter. 5T Wealth LLC now owns 35,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,016,000 after acquiring an additional 687 shares during the last quarter. FMA Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. FMA Wealth Management LLC now owns 45,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,718,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 52,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,014,000 after purchasing an additional 5,275 shares during the last quarter. Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 35,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,027,000 after purchasing an additional 5,644 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,043,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,768,000 after purchasing an additional 73,421 shares in the last quarter.

Get JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of JEPI stock opened at $55.75 on Monday. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 1-year low of $49.94 and a 1-year high of $60.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $55.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.02. The company has a market cap of $39.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.45 and a beta of 0.60.

About JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JEPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.