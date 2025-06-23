Vantage Point Financial LLC Purchases Shares of 4,721 Exelon Corporation (NASDAQ:EXC)

Vantage Point Financial LLC acquired a new position in Exelon Corporation (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 4,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new position in Exelon in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC bought a new position in Exelon in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its holdings in Exelon by 119.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 942 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Exelon in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, CoreFirst Bank & Trust bought a new position in Exelon in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. 80.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on EXC. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Exelon from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Exelon from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Exelon from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. KeyCorp lowered shares of Exelon from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $48.00 price target (up from $46.00) on shares of Exelon in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.40.

Exelon Stock Up 0.5%

Shares of Exelon stock opened at $42.60 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $43.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.84, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Exelon Corporation has a 1 year low of $34.01 and a 1 year high of $48.11. The company has a 50-day moving average of $44.54 and a 200 day moving average of $42.38.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $6.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.30 billion. Exelon had a net margin of 11.44% and a return on equity of 10.29%. Exelon’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.68 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Exelon Corporation will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exelon Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 12th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 12th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.76%. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.48%.

About Exelon

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

