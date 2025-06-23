SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. Increases Stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 17.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,026 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,119 shares during the period. SC&H Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $2,080,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AGG. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 128,947,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,495,021,000 after buying an additional 7,463,618 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $7,545,901,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 53,836,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,216,733,000 after buying an additional 3,007,758 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 51,597,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,999,828,000 after buying an additional 2,718,705 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 43,758,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,240,174,000 after buying an additional 3,944,353 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AGG opened at $98.22 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.77. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $95.74 and a twelve month high of $102.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $124.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 124.57 and a beta of 0.24.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

