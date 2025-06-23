iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) Shares Purchased by Chapin Davis Inc.

Chapin Davis Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,841 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Chapin Davis Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $479,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGG. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $7,545,901,000. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,473,132,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 75.4% in the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 19,130,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,853,830,000 after acquiring an additional 8,223,945 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 128,947,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,495,021,000 after acquiring an additional 7,463,618 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona PSPRS Trust increased its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 64.2% during the fourth quarter. Arizona PSPRS Trust now owns 13,346,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,293,296,000 after acquiring an additional 5,220,182 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA AGG opened at $98.22 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $124.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 124.57 and a beta of 0.24. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.77. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $95.74 and a 12-month high of $102.04.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

