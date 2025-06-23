Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Sold by Uncommon Cents Investing LLC

Uncommon Cents Investing LLC lowered its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 68,939 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 857 shares during the period. Cisco Systems makes up approximately 1.2% of Uncommon Cents Investing LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $4,254,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSCO. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc raised its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 2,070 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Cisco Systems by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,581 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. BlackDiamond Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackDiamond Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,656 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Legacy Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,100 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maple Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,984 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $709,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Richard Scott Herren sold 15,678 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.52, for a total value of $1,027,222.56. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 309,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,281,257.36. This trade represents a 4.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Maria Victoria Wong sold 762 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.07, for a total transaction of $48,821.34. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 36,937 shares in the company, valued at $2,366,553.59. This represents a 2.02% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 97,335 shares of company stock worth $6,271,054. Insiders own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Price Performance

NASDAQ:CSCO opened at $66.32 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $61.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.80. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $44.50 and a 52-week high of $66.65. The firm has a market cap of $262.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.07, a PEG ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 0.88.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 14th. The network equipment provider reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.04. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 17.60% and a return on equity of 26.48%. The company had revenue of $14.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.88 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.94%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on CSCO. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Cisco Systems from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Cisco Systems from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.11.

About Cisco Systems

(Free Report)

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

