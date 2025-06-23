Crewe Advisors LLC Sells 600 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Crewe Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 15.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,411 shares of the company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $317,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 7,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $716,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Evergreen Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Evergreen Private Wealth LLC now owns 7,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $770,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. MONECO Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 10,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Marino Stram & Associates LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.8% in the first quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 16,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,538,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. Finally, United Community Bank raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. United Community Bank now owns 3,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period.
iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Down 0.6%
NYSEARCA:IVW opened at $104.61 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.66 and a beta of 1.12. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $79.31 and a 12-month high of $107.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $99.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.91.
iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile
iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.
