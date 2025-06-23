Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Acquires 43,325 Shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 18.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 275,734 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,325 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.06% of Zoetis worth $45,400,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ZTS. TrueMark Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zoetis in the first quarter worth approximately $228,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 31.2% in the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 7,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,217,000 after buying an additional 1,760 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zoetis in the first quarter worth approximately $12,597,000. Harvey Investment Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 72.2% in the first quarter. Harvey Investment Co. LLC now owns 32,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,352,000 after buying an additional 13,630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 64.5% in the first quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,000 after buying an additional 1,031 shares during the last quarter. 92.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Zoetis alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Zoetis

In other news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 652 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $110,840.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,129 shares in the company, valued at $2,571,930. The trade was a 4.13% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Zoetis Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ZTS opened at $157.26 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.74. The company has a market cap of $70.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $159.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $163.23. Zoetis Inc. has a 52-week low of $139.70 and a 52-week high of $200.33.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 27.12% and a return on equity of 55.48%. Zoetis’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.38 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc. will post 6.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zoetis Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 18th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 18th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.91%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Zoetis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $165.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $189.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Zoetis currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $212.13.

Read Our Latest Report on Zoetis

Zoetis Profile

(Free Report)

Zoetis Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products and services in the United States and internationally. The company commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Zoetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.