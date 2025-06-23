Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Sells 93,847 Shares of RTX Corporation (NYSE:RTX)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in RTX Corporation (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 13.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 602,665 shares of the company’s stock after selling 93,847 shares during the quarter. RTX makes up approximately 1.0% of Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in RTX were worth $79,829,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of RTX. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in RTX by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 118,479,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,710,408,000 after buying an additional 1,252,448 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in RTX by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 28,264,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,263,610,000 after buying an additional 1,000,722 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in RTX by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 19,047,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,204,198,000 after buying an additional 576,214 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in RTX by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 16,611,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,922,264,000 after buying an additional 603,159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in RTX during the fourth quarter worth $1,745,644,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.50% of the company’s stock.
Insider Activity at RTX
In related news, VP Amy L. Johnson sold 4,146 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.54, for a total value of $528,780.84. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,217,496.84. This trade represents a 30.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Dantaya M. Williams sold 16,922 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.62, for a total value of $2,328,805.64. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,538 shares in the company, valued at $2,275,959.56. This trade represents a 50.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Analyst Ratings Changes
View Our Latest Analysis on RTX
RTX Trading Up 0.6%
NYSE RTX opened at $146.75 on Monday. RTX Corporation has a 12 month low of $99.07 and a 12 month high of $149.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $133.43 and a 200-day moving average of $127.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market cap of $196.05 billion, a PE ratio of 43.04, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.63.
RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.12. RTX had a return on equity of 12.71% and a net margin of 5.63%. The business had revenue of $20.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.80 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that RTX Corporation will post 6.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.
RTX Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 23rd were paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 23rd. This is a boost from RTX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. RTX’s dividend payout ratio is 79.77%.
About RTX
RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than RTX
- Market Cap Calculator: How to Calculate Market Cap
- The Boring Is Beautiful Portfolio: 3 Stocks for a Worried World
- 3 Fintech Stocks With Good 2021 Prospects
- More Than a Monetary Metal: Silver’s Case for Outperformance
- Business Services Stocks Investing
- Retail Sales Signal Upside for These 3 Consumer Stocks
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RTX Corporation (NYSE:RTX – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for RTX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RTX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.