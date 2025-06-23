Post Resch Tallon Group Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR)

Post Resch Tallon Group Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Free Report) by 10.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,430 shares of the company’s stock after selling 415 shares during the period. Post Resch Tallon Group Inc.’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $284,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PLTR. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in Palantir Technologies by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 49,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,191,000 after purchasing an additional 6,479 shares during the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. acquired a new position in Palantir Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $281,000. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Palantir Technologies by 36.3% during the 1st quarter. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC now owns 24,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,030,000 after purchasing an additional 6,405 shares in the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new stake in Palantir Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,033,000. Finally, CX Institutional acquired a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $62,000. 45.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Shyam Sankar sold 405,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.08, for a total value of $53,492,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 702,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,823,974.88. The trade was a 36.56% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Eric H. Woersching sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.29, for a total value of $2,197,930.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,562 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,624,140.98. This represents a 57.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,506,925 shares of company stock valued at $188,456,658. 12.93% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Palantir Technologies Trading Down 1.9%

Palantir Technologies stock opened at $137.30 on Monday. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.23 and a 1-year high of $144.86. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $120.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.46. The company has a market capitalization of $324.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 596.96, a P/E/G ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 2.64.

Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13. Palantir Technologies had a net margin of 18.32% and a return on equity of 6.55%. The company had revenue of $883.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $863.89 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.08 earnings per share. Palantir Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 39.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PLTR. Loop Capital set a $155.00 target price on Palantir Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 12th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $94.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 11th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on Palantir Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Palantir Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.32.

About Palantir Technologies

Palantir Technologies, Inc engages in the business of building and deploying software platforms that serve as the central operating systems for its customers. It operates under the Commercial and Government segments. The Commercial segment focuses on customers working in non-government industries. The Government segment is involved in providing services to customers that are the United States government and non-United States government agencies.

