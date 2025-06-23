Stiles Financial Services Inc Raises Stock Position in Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT)

Stiles Financial Services Inc grew its position in shares of Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 8.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 27,762 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 2,077 shares during the quarter. Target accounts for approximately 1.1% of Stiles Financial Services Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Stiles Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Target were worth $2,898,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TGT. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Target during the fourth quarter valued at about $757,892,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Target during the fourth quarter valued at about $297,122,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Target by 61.2% during the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,968,037 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $536,407,000 after purchasing an additional 1,506,275 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Target by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,338,729 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,532,769,000 after purchasing an additional 1,358,348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Target during the fourth quarter valued at about $182,882,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.73% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
TGT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Target from $160.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. KGI Securities set a $132.00 price target on shares of Target in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Target from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Robert W. Baird set a $100.00 price target on shares of Target in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Target from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $97.00 to $82.00 in a report on Monday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-five have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $116.70.
Target Stock Performance
Target stock opened at $95.68 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $95.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $113.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.94. Target Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $87.35 and a fifty-two week high of $167.40. The company has a market capitalization of $43.47 billion, a PE ratio of 10.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.22.
Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 21st. The retailer reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.35). Target had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 25.59%. The company had revenue of $24.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.03 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Target Corporation will post 8.69 earnings per share for the current year.
Target Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 13th. Target’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.23%.
Insider Activity at Target
In related news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 45,000 shares of Target stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.18, for a total transaction of $4,328,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 246,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,703,849.54. This trade represents a 15.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Target Company Profile
Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Target
- How to Buy Cheap Stocks Step by Step
- The Boring Is Beautiful Portfolio: 3 Stocks for a Worried World
- Insider Buying Explained: What Investors Need to Know
- More Than a Monetary Metal: Silver’s Case for Outperformance
- How to Invest in Blue Chip Stocks
- Retail Sales Signal Upside for These 3 Consumer Stocks
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.