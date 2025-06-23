Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Shares Sold by Park Capital Management LLC WI

Park Capital Management LLC WI decreased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 28.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,423 shares of the company’s stock after selling 554 shares during the quarter. Park Capital Management LLC WI’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $316,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VB. Tallon Kerry Patrick acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $772,000. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 36.5% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 11,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,878,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,148,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $605,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc now owns 15,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,690,000 after purchasing an additional 1,392 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $231.54 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $224.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $232.55. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $190.27 and a 52 week high of $263.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $229.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.82 and a beta of 1.08.

About Vanguard Small-Cap ETF

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

